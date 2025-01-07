Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFA. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.75%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,005,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,985,000 after buying an additional 111,331 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,583,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MFA Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 151,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

