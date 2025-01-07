CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and traded as low as $1.80. CaixaBank shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 403,963 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lowered CaixaBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

CaixaBank Stock Up 2.6 %

CaixaBank Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

