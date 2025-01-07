Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.02 and last traded at C$42.82, with a volume of 1430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.67.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Canadian General Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

