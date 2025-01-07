Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $280.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $270.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CVNA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.12.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $188.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.99. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,902.90 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.34.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total value of $46,792,532.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,362,982.76. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.47, for a total transaction of $19,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,258,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,287,026,211.57. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,908 shares of company stock worth $237,894,285 in the last ninety days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 363.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

