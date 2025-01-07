Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

CNTA stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 87,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $1,615,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,702.06. This represents a 13.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 11,742 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $180,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,631.08. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,023 shares of company stock worth $6,335,574. Insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

