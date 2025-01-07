Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 6% – Time to Sell?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.07 and last traded at $76.67. 467,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 598,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

LEU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 138.38% and a net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176,431 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 26.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

