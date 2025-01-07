Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

