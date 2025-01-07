Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Bank & Trust Co

Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.44. The company had a trading volume of 102,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,682. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $136.96.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.65%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

