Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

