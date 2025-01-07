Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Get Clorox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 139.8% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.