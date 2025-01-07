Contrasting LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) and Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Paysign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld -4.14% -10.53% -6.52% Paysign 14.28% 30.64% 4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LiveWorld and Paysign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paysign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paysign has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 104.17%. Given Paysign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paysign is more favorable than LiveWorld.

25.9% of Paysign shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Paysign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LiveWorld has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysign has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and Paysign”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $11.46 million 0.64 $210,000.00 N/A N/A Paysign $56.47 million 2.84 $6.46 million $0.15 20.00

Paysign has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Summary

Paysign beats LiveWorld on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

