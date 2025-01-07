Coral Products (LON:CRU) Trading Up 14.8% – Time to Buy?

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.18 ($0.09). Approximately 445,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 184,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9.85. The stock has a market cap of £6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -717.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 4%. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.