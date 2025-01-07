Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corpay were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 46.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 16.8% during the second quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corpay stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $345.59. The company had a trading volume of 68,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,512. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.10 and a fifty-two week high of $385.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.32 and its 200-day moving average is $320.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research firms have commented on CPAY. Citigroup increased their target price on Corpay from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.57.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

