CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 7.9 %
NYSE:CVU opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CPI Aerostructures at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
About CPI Aerostructures
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.
