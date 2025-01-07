CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.22. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

