Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Trading Up 60% – Time to Buy?

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 60% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 170,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,437,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Datametrex AI Stock Up 60.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited engages in the collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Care. It offers health security businesses, including concierge medical services, and telemedicine services; Imagine Health consisting of integrated medical centre, pharmacy, and ancillary services; physician consultation and medical professional services; and sale of prescription drugs and over-the-counter products.

