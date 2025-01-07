Dawn Lorraine Farrell Buys 10,550 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 10,550 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$47.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,689.15.

ATCO Trading Up 1.6 %

ATCO stock traded up C$0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$47.40. The company had a trading volume of 69,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.04. ATCO Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$35.56 and a 1 year high of C$50.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.10.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

