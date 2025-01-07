Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.21. 156,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 344,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNTH shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $758.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

