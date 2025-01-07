Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 42,671 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,671 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPXS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 96,609,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,188,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $281,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 38,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

