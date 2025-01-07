Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.59. The company had a trading volume of 178,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $395.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

