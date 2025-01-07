Diversified Trust Co Has $3.82 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 111,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.47. 166,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,883. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.46. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

