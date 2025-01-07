Diversified Trust Co Has $9.92 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IWF traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.23. 252,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $295.74 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

