Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA traded up $10.27 on Tuesday, hitting $307.19. 494,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,586. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.50 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.72 and a 200-day moving average of $354.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

