dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on January 31st

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 18th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

dotdigital Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON:DOTD opened at GBX 88 ($1.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £270.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 77 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.80 ($1.34). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.