Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 2.4 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $58.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $2,908,341.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 125,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 39.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,452,837.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. The trade was a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $224,461,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth about $57,435,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

