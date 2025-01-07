Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Dynacor Group Stock Performance
Shares of DNG opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$6.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.66.
Dynacor Group Company Profile
