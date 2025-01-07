Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNG opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$6.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

