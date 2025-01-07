East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Stock Price Up 28.6% – What’s Next?

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 262,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 197,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.
About East West Petroleum
East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.
