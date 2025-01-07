eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,660 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in eBay by 794.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 42.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 547,517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after purchasing an additional 164,282 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 940,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at eBay

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,462 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

