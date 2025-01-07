Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 238,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 346,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewater Wireless Systems
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.