Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Down 32.3% – Here’s What Happened

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 32.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,420,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 331% from the average session volume of 329,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Falco Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Falco Resources

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

