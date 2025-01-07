FC Advisory LLC Buys 12,743 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 7.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 896,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,181. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.68 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

