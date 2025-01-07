FC Advisory LLC Buys 7,448 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 772.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 36,875 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 414,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

