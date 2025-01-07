FC Advisory LLC Purchases 9,841 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.4% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

SRLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. 3,507,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

