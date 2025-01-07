Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.24). 2,716,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,546,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.35).

Ferrexpo Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,415.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.