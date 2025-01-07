Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.24). 2,716,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,546,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.34).
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.01. The stock has a market cap of £592.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,415.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.