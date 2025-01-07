Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.40 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.24). 2,716,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,546,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.34).

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.01. The stock has a market cap of £592.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,415.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

