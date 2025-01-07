Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Trimmed by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 809,315 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,275,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,347,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.83. The stock had a trading volume of 236,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,785. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $192.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.