Financial Survey: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Public Storage pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out -4,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Public Storage and Global Medical REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $4.68 billion 11.07 $2.15 billion $9.63 30.70 Global Medical REIT $136.39 million 3.73 $20.61 million ($0.02) -380.50

Analyst Ratings

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Public Storage and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 6 6 2 2.60 Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00

Public Storage presently has a consensus target price of $342.07, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.83%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Public Storage.

Volatility and Risk

Public Storage has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 40.54% 34.07% 9.60% Global Medical REIT 3.23% 0.86% 0.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Public Storage beats Global Medical REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.