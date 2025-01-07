First County Bank CT Has $626,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First County Bank CT lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $241.60. The company had a trading volume of 497,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,066. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $202.66 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.29 and a 200-day moving average of $236.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

