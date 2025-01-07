First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) versus First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Head-To-Head Survey

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National and First Western Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $56.42 million 3.67 $9.62 million $1.12 20.62 First Western Financial $88.93 million 2.01 $5.22 million $0.62 29.84

First National has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Western Financial. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

First National has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First National and First Western Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Western Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

First National presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.89%. First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.83%. Given First Western Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than First National.

Profitability

This table compares First National and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 8.91% 6.52% 0.54% First Western Financial 3.33% 2.44% 0.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Western Financial beats First National on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. In addition, the company's loan products include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. Further, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Additionally, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high net worth individuals or families, and business and philanthropic organizations. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

