FY2025 Earnings Forecast for AWR Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American States Water in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.31. The consensus estimate for American States Water’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share.

AWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

AWR opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. American States Water has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.53.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 8,274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 309,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 305,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 205.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 296,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 107.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 197,556 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 114.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 144,510 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 182.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 142,664 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.63%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

