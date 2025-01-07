Getty Images Enters into Merger Agreement with Shutterstock – Shares of GETY Affected

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GETY) disclosed entering into an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated January 6, 2025, with Shutterstock, Inc. The merger includes entities such as Grammy Merger Sub 2, Inc., Grammy Merger Sub 3, LLC, Grammy HoldCo, Inc., and Grammy Merger Sub One, Inc., all subsidiaries of the involved parties. Getty Images distributed copies of the relevant documents on January 7, 2025, in connection with the announced transactions.

These disclosures, made under Regulation FD Disclosure (Form 8-K), clarify that the provided information––including exhibits 99.1 to 99.11––is being furnished, not filed, regarding the intended transactions. This material is not intended to be part of registration documents unless explicitly referenced in future filings.

Additionally, the communication clarifies that Getty Images will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC, detailing comprehensive information, including a joint proxy statement/prospectus. As part of this exercise, data will be made accessible to shareholders of both Getty Images and Shutterstock for informed voting decisions.

The document also mentions that the merger aims to streamline access to combined services, enhance investment in various sectors like content, customer service, and technology, ultimately providing efficient solutions to clients with reduced intellectual property risks.

Participants affected by this transaction are urged to review all materials for a deeper understanding of the proposed merger’s intricacies and the potential impact on business relationships. These comprehensive documents will help stakeholders make well-informed decisions amidst the evolving landscape of corporate integration and transformation in the digital imagery domain.

