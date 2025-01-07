Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. Getty Realty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.400-2.420 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTY

Getty Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. 352,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.28). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.68%.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.