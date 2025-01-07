GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Up 13.7 %
NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.70 on Friday. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.37.
GigaMedia Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.