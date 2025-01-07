Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 281.50 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.53), with a volume of 185471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286.50 ($3.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.78) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.50 ($5.07).

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 298.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,188.12%.

Insider Transactions at Great Portland Estates

In related news, insider Richard Stephen Mully bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £41,020 ($51,319.90). Insiders acquired a total of 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Great Portland Estates

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

Further Reading

