Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,514 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at $278,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

