Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 137,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 259,912 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $11.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $507.99 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $309,448.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,106,819 shares in the company, valued at $27,620,397.09. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,743. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

