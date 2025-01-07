Head-To-Head Comparison: Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) versus Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rithm Capital and Healthcare Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 1 7 0 2.88 Healthcare Realty Trust 2 5 0 0 1.71

Rithm Capital currently has a consensus price target of $12.94, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $17.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Rithm Capital pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out -78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Rithm Capital and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 14.99% 17.54% 2.50% Healthcare Realty Trust -45.63% -9.42% -4.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rithm Capital and Healthcare Realty Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $2.29 billion 2.51 $622.26 million $0.99 11.17 Healthcare Realty Trust $1.29 billion 4.55 -$278.26 million ($1.58) -10.47

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rithm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.