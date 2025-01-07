Head-To-Head Contrast: Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) & Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -1,362.85%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $12.58 billion 1.26 $1.66 billion $1.09 14.80 Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 196.34 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Victory Oilfield Tech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Woodside Energy Group and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 1 3 0 1 2.20 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

