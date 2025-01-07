Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Trading Up 63.6% – What’s Next?

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 63.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 120,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 315,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.10.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Featured Stories

