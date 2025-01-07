Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Highland Global Allocation Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance
Highland Global Allocation Fund stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $8.36.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
